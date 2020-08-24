SB Nation

2020 NBA Draft Now That the Lottery Is Set: Let's Narrow It Down to 7

By on Aug 24, 2020, 9:48am EDT 220

What up DBB? Last time I did a draft post I asked for your top 9 since 9 was the lowest the team could fall to. Now that we know where Detroit is picking I want to ask you something a bit different. I would like you to give us the 7 names of guys you would be banging the table to draft--not necessarily who you THINK is ranked the top 7 but just the 7 names you REALLY want the Pistons to draft. Please address them individually if you can (like why you like them so much and whether or not a trade up or down would be needed to draft them) and definitely make sure your rankings are in a particular order based on your like of the guy in question.

Can't wait to see who y'all put in your lists and will share mine in the comments!

