Extremely Lazy 2020 NBA Lottery Mock Draft v1.0

I just kinda threw this thing together using lazy reasoning to chart who the Pistons will end up taking. I tried to make GM's, who are picking ahead of us, operate a little bit more competently (AKA no Toppin/Haliburton in the top 6) to mimic a realistic worst-case scenario for us. I also extended the mock through the lottery, cause why not?

Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards Golden State Warriors LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets James Wiseman Chicago Bulls Killian Hayes Cleveland Cavaliers Deni Avdija Atlanta Hawks Isaac Okoro Detroit Pistons Patrick Williams New York Knicks Tyrese Haliburton Washington Wizards Onyeka Okongwu Phoenix Suns Obi Toppin San Antonio Spurs Saddiq Bey Sacramento Kings Devin Vassell New Orleans Pelicans Cole Anthony Boston Celtics Aleksej Pokusevski

Below you will find my ramblings...

1. Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards

This decision is largely between Edwards and Ball. I give Edwards the nod here just because he's a better fit for Minny as they just invested in DLo as their lead guard.

2. Golden State Warriors: LaMelo Ball

Ball is the best talent on the board right now and allows GS to pursue trades by dangling Ball as an asset beyond the draft if they choose.

3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman

Hornets fans seem to love Wiseman at 3. They like his upside and believe he's the BPA at this point. I also definitely don't trust Kuptchak and Jordan to do the smart thing and take a non-center, although their front office did mention something about looking for a playmaker in the draft before the lottery, so Avdija and Killian could be in play here.

4. Chicago Bulls: Killian Hayes

Arturas is gonna be good for Chicago. And at this point, the two best prospects still on the board are Hayes and Okoro. I'll give the nod to Hayes here as he's a rarer type of player than Okoro in terms of his size at the PG position, his playmaking ability, and his potential to score.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Deni Avdija

I don't know what the fuck Koby Altman's plan for Cleveland is. I wouldn't be surprised if they did something stupid and drafted Toppin because they believed he was the BPA here and that Kevin Love would help him develop. But I think they'll go with scuffed Luka Doncic just cause playmaking wings are a rare commodity. If Wiseman drops, guaransheed they pick him here.

6. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Okoro

They need to shore their defense all the way up if they want to be a winner with Trey. It also doesn't hurt that Okoro is the BPA and actually makes sense for them. They do need another playmaker, so I could see Haliburton come into play here, especially if they don't want to invest in another wing since they took two in last year's lottery. They should've taken Brandon Clarke last year to be the Draymond Green to Trey's Curry.

7. Detroit Pistons: Patrick Williams

Patrick is a supreme athlete and a great person, which fits the Troy Weaver profile. This kid is also poised to be the wing taken near the late lottery that ends up being a star a la PG13, Klay, Kawhi.

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese, Toppin, and Onyeka make up the next tier of guys. However, New York probably still lusts after their PGotF and they're still stacked at PF, not to mention they probably love Mitch Rob. If it's not Tyrese, I can see Cole Anthony or Kira Lewis Jr. I could also see Toppin if they don't go with a PG.

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu

So between Onyeka and Obi, it's probably Obi considering they just drafted Rui last year. Don't want too many young offensive-minded PF's on the same roster.

10. Phoenix Suns: Obi Toppin

The Suns went undefeated in the bubble and they probably see this as a sign to go all-in next year. Luckily for them, Obi is old and could potentially fit alright next to Ayton. They would probably also view him as the BPA.

11. San Antonio Spurs: Saddiq Bey

SpursFanSteve says the Spurs need a big forward so let's give 'em one in Saddiq Bey. I could also low-key see them as the 1st team to gamble on Poku.

12. Sacramento Kings: Devin Vassel

Monte McNair is the new guy there and he comes from the Houston front office, so I imagine he's pretty analytically minded. So I believe he'll double up with Morey's theory of wings and take Vassell. There also seem to be some doubts surrounding Hield and Bogdanovic regarding their futures, so this could be a play on that. Plus, Vassell actually plays D.

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Cole Anthony

No clue what New Orleans wants to do. If they want to part with Lonzo, then I guess they'll want to go PG to pair with Zion and Ingram? I'll go for upside here and leave them with Cole Anthony.

14. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski

If Boston keeps this pick, they'll probably keep gambling on upside like they did last year with Langford. And Poku has the most unique upside out of anyone else in the draft. This would also make me fucking hate Boston even more as the rich get richer. Could also see this as a Cole Anthony or Kira Lewis Jr. landing spot.

Anyways that's my first mock. What do you guys think some of these teams will do?