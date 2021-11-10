Pistons vs. Rockets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Nobody in the NBA turns the ball over more than the Houston Rockets. While the Detroit Pistons don’t do many things well, they do force the sixth-most turnovers per game in the NBA. While this matchup is highlighted by Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green, just as interesting might be the Killian Hayes vs. Kevin Porter Jr. matchup. Oh yeah, and we’ll also have Isaiah Stewart vs. Christian Stewart. Should be fun!

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit or NBA League Pass

Odds: Pistons +1.5

Projected Lineups

Houston Rockets (1-9)

Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Pregame Reading