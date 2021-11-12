Pistons vs. Cavs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Not only do the Detroit Pistons get the privilege of playing No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley tonight, but they do it at a time when they are even more thin at the center position than usual with Kelly Olynyk suffering a sprained MCL in the previous game against the Houston Rockets.
That means Detroit’s backup center and one of the only consistently productive players on offense is sidelined, and the Pistons will be relying on 52nd overall pick Luka Garza and power forward Trey Lyles sliding into a small-ball center role and hoping things somehow work out. Against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Mobley has been a monster all year on both ends while Allen is effectively policing the paint. It should make for an ... interesting challenge for Detroit.
Game Vitals
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +5
Projected Lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers (7-5)
Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Detroit Pistons (2-8)
Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart
Pregame Reading
- Are the Pistons interested in Marvin Bagley III? — Detroit Bad Boys
- Detroit Pistons: 10-game Progress Reports for every player — Detroit Bad Boys
- Should the Pistons and Kings explore a trade for Marvin Bagley III? — The Athletic
- Cleveland Cavaliers have embraced an ‘underdog’ mentality, complete with new barking celebration — Cleveland.com
Loading comments...