Pistons vs. Cavs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Not only do the Detroit Pistons get the privilege of playing No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley tonight, but they do it at a time when they are even more thin at the center position than usual with Kelly Olynyk suffering a sprained MCL in the previous game against the Houston Rockets.

That means Detroit’s backup center and one of the only consistently productive players on offense is sidelined, and the Pistons will be relying on 52nd overall pick Luka Garza and power forward Trey Lyles sliding into a small-ball center role and hoping things somehow work out. Against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Mobley has been a monster all year on both ends while Allen is effectively policing the paint. It should make for an ... interesting challenge for Detroit.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5

Projected Lineups

Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

