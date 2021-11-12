 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pistons vs. Cavs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Detroit is facing one of the most formidable front courts in the NBA, and they are short-handed

By Sean Corp
Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Not only do the Detroit Pistons get the privilege of playing No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley tonight, but they do it at a time when they are even more thin at the center position than usual with Kelly Olynyk suffering a sprained MCL in the previous game against the Houston Rockets.

That means Detroit’s backup center and one of the only consistently productive players on offense is sidelined, and the Pistons will be relying on 52nd overall pick Luka Garza and power forward Trey Lyles sliding into a small-ball center role and hoping things somehow work out. Against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Mobley has been a monster all year on both ends while Allen is effectively policing the paint. It should make for an ... interesting challenge for Detroit.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +5

Projected Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers (7-5)

Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Detroit Pistons (2-8)

Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

