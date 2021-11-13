 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pistons vs. Raptors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

What’s worse than the Pistons scoring just 78 points? Playing 24 hours after scoring just 78 points.

By Sean Corp
Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons’ offense is a mess, and it’s getting less clear when the team will knock themselves out of this funk, what changes can be made to help facilitate that, or if they are just destined to be one of the worst NBA offenses of all time. After a 78-point showing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it doesn’t get much easier tonight against the Toronto Raptors. Detroit will also continue its run through potential Rookie of the Year candidates, as Cade Cunningham and Co. face Scottie Barnes after facing Jalen Green and Evan Mobley. Should be ... fun???

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +9

Projected Lineups

Toronto Raptors (7-6):
Goran Dragic, Gary Trent Jr. OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Detroit Pistons (2-9):
Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Pregame Reading

