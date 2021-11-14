Motor City Hoops Podcast: Pistons vs Raptors Game Recap and Reactions

On episode 63 of the Motor City Hoops podcast, I bring you my instant recap and reactions to the Pistons' Saturday night game vs the Raptors. I will give my overall outlook on the game and a rundown of what we saw from the Pistons. I will also give my biggest takeaway, player of the game, play of the game, something to keep an eye on, a few thoughts on the opponent and a look ahead to what comes next for the Pistons.

You can now find Motor City Hoops exclusively on the Detroit Bad Boys Podcast feed along with the amazing podcast from Laz and Ben. Your support for the Motor City Hoops podcast is greatly appreciated. Please give the podcast a rating, review, follow, subscribe and I love ALL interactions so hit me up with a tweet or DM on twitter or a comment on this post about what you think or would like to hear on the podcast!!

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of Motor City Hoops!