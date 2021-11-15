DBB Pod: Kelly Olynyk KO’d

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 3-9 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker and I talk about Cade Cunningham’s aggressiveness, how Jerami Grant is like Jerry Stackhouse, and the ripple effects of the Kelly Olynyk injury.

Very glad to have Ben back on the pod after his appendix burst; wish him well, y’all. Other topics include Killian Hayes improving (but not the way people expected him to), why Saddiq Bey is more inefficient, and Saben Lee tearing up the G-League.

Thanks as always for listening. Enjoy the podcast: