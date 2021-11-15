Pistons vs. Kings GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are currently out of the cellar in the Eastern Conference after winning two of its past three games. Yes, one of those wins was against the lowly Houston Rockets and the loss was an abysmal season-worst showing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but we are trying to stay positive here. After besting the Toronto Raptors, looking like a functional offense and Killian Hayes having perhaps his best game as a pro, I am officially ingesting some Kool-Aide while I can.

Things are not so rosy in Sacramento, however, and big changes could be imminent if they drop tonight’s game to the Pistons. The Kings seemed to have a playoff-or-bust mandate, and are currently sitting at just 5-8 and on a four-game losing streak. That has put Luke Walton back on the hot seat, according to Shams Sharania, and if he loses to the Pistons it could be the end of his tenure.

We are already at the "Lose to the Pistons and you're fired" stage of the NBA season for hot seat coaches. https://t.co/TAKJqIj8Fh — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) November 15, 2021

On the one hand, it makes sense to make your ultimatum game against a team like Detroit. On the other, the Pistons have a habit of “curing what ails you” for opponents so maybe this “threat” is not nearly as ominous as it appears.

Game Vitals

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

When: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +4.5

Projected Lineups

De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart