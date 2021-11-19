Pistons vs. Warriors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

I have bad news for anyone hoping to get their one in-person look at the majesty of Steph Curry tonight at Little Caesars Arena. Steve Kerr took one look at his team’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons and thought to himself “hmmmm, this is a cheat day.” The team with the NBA’s best record is so unconcerned with facing off against the lowly Pistons that they are sitting Steph. And Draymond Green. And Otto Porter. And Andre Iguodala.

It has moved the betting line more than five points and the Pistons are still favored to come up short. When asked before the game if he was bothered by the Warriors looking the Pistons up and down, kicking their collective feet up and resting their stars, Dwane Casey had this to say. “It should bother us a little bit as competitors.” Indeed.

Game Vitals

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

When: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +2

Projected Lineups

Gary Payton Jr., Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kevon Looney

Detroit Pistons (4-10)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart