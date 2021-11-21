Pistons vs. Lakers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Not that the Los Angeles Lakers are necessarily a championship contender or one of the best teams in the NBA, but they can still be a very good, very dangerous team. With LeBron James back and Anthony Davis in the middle, they can inflict pain. And the last time an overmatched team like the Detroit Pistons wants to face them is after the Lakers get blown out by a rival and are likely extremely angry and looking to take it out on an opponent. So perhaps it’s not in Detroit’s favor that the Lakers fell to the Boston Celtics 130-108 in LeBron’s first game back after missing time with an abdominal strain.

Game Vitals

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

When: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7.5

Projected Lineups

Los Angeles Lakers (8-9)

Russell Westbrook, Avery Brtadley, Talon Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Detroit Pistons (4-11)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

