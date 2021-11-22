DBB Podcast: Crunch-Time Cade

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 4-11 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker and I talk about Killian Hayes’ thumb injury, Hamidou Diallo’s return to the rotation, and wonder aloud if Cade Cunningham is already the best player on the Pistons.

So, the problem with recording when we do on Sundays is you run the risk of the pod not covering some big thing. Unfortunately, we recording prior to the Big Trouble at Little Caesars, so you won’t get either of us talking about how much of a cheap shot that was from LeBron James. We DID talk about how fortunate the Pistons were that Isaiah Stewart was not going to miss time with his turned ankle, and that also is no longer going to apply after (I assume) he’s suspended at least enough games to miss the rematch against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday. Our apologies.

