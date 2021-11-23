Motor City Hoops Podcast: Omari Sankofa from The Detroit Free Press Joins the Podcast

On episode 67 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast, I am joined by Omari Sankofa, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press. We start off the episode discussing the hottest topic around the Pistons (and NBA) which is the altercation between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James on Sunday night. We then dive into the on the court basketball action to look at Detroit’s “big man” problem, Hami Diallo’s play and what we have seen from Cade Cunningham 11 games into the season. We dive into these topics and MORE during the Pistons portion of the episode.

During “Sheed or Sham” Omari has to decide if the stat I give is, “Sheed” (true, Ball Don’t Lie) or “Sham” (false). Highlighted on this week’s episode are previous opponents Lakers and Warriors and upcoming opponents Heat and Bucks. Producer, Wes Davenport, also includes some Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day facts for the game in the spirit of the season!

Motor City Hoops can now be found exclusively on the DetroitBadBoys podcast feed! Your support for the Motor City Hoops podcast is greatly appreciated. Please give the podcast a rating, review, follow, subscribe and I love ALL interactions so hit me up with a tweet or DM on twitter or a comment on this post about what you think or would like to hear on the podcast!!

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of Motor City Hoops!