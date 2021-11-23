Pistons vs Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Jimmy Butler is on fire, Tyler Herro is scorching off the bench, and Bam Adebayo can do a little bit of everything. Oh yeah, and the Miami Heat also managed to add the two-way game of Kyle Lowry this offseason. And the Pistons will be starting ... Trey Lyles and Cory Joseph. Jerami Grant and Cade Cunningham or going to have their hands fulls, and it’d be a great time for Saddiq Bey to have a breakout game.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10

\Projected Lineups

Miami Heat (11-6)

Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Detroit Pistons (4-12)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Trey Lyles

Pregame Reading