Pistons vs. Bucks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons were always going to have an uphill climb against a team like the Milwaukee Bucks. But missing key pieces from the starting lineup and playing the second game in two days, and things could get a bit ugly in Fiserv Forum. The Pistons are 14-point dogs, and even then I feel like that’s a bit optimistic. But this is the NBA so you truly never know what could go down.

Individually, you’re hoping to see continued consistency from Frank Jackson, for Saddiq Bey to turn his hot start from yesterday into an entire game of dangerous scoring, and continued difficult shot-making from Jerami Grant, because you know it’s going to be required. More than anything, though, you’re hoping for a bounce-back game for Cade Cunningham, who is coming off perhaps his worst game as a pro against a frustrating and varied defensive look from the Miami Heat.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +14

Projected Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks (10-8)

Jrue Holliday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

Detroit Pistons (4-13)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Trey Lyles