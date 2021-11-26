Pistons vs. Clippers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons get to face off against Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris tonight at Staples Center. Pistons West, or the Clippers in layman’s terms, sits at 10-8, but are probably a little better than their record suggests. Their defense is almost always strong, and it all depends on whether you can force them (or they force themselves) into having an off shooting night and an offense with minimal flow and cohesion. It’s certainly possible, and the Pistons could win big. Or, Paul George could drop a timley 40 points and the trio of former Pistons could have a bit of a revenge game.

Game Vitals

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Odds: Pistons +10

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (4-14)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Los Angeles Clippers (10-8)

Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Pregame Reading

