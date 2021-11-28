Pistons vs. Lakers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

As I write this, there is still no word on whether LeBron James will suit up tonight as the Detroit Pistons take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Both James and Anthony Davis are listed as game-time decisions, and if past is prologue, that means they are both liable to sit against a team as woeful as the Pistons. The biggest difference, though, is that the Lakers are not too great even when healthy, and they desperately need to secure easy wins. Does that mean Isaiah Stewart will exact a bit of revenge (via his superior play) or will it be a night that James drops 40-plus points? We shall see.

Game Vitals

When: 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Watch: Ball Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (4-15)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Los Angeles Lakers (10-11)

Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan

Pregame Reading