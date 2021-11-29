DBB Podcast: Aesthetically Displeasing Offense

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 4-16 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker and I talk about the fracas between Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James, Luka Garza’s turn as the starting center, the Pistons’ struggles on offense, and inferred tension between Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post on Detroit Bad Boys, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: