Motor City Hoops Podcast: Sean Corp, Editor of DetroitBadBoys, Joins the Podcast

On episode 70 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast I am joined by Sean Corp, Editor and contributor for the DetroitBadBoys website. We start off the episode diving into the continued shooting struggles for the Pistons after 20 games and who should shoulder the majority of the blame. We then get into personnel as we check up on guys like Cade Cunningham, Frank Jackson, and Saddiq Bey to discuss what we have seen from them a 1/4 way through the season. We finish off the Pistons portion of the episode by giving the 3 former Pistons we would like to have dinner with from 3 different eras of Detroit basketball.

You will hear a new voice during “Sheed” or “Sham” from now on as Wes Davenport will facilitate the game. This will give me a chance to play along with our guest and you, the listener. Make sure you check out every episode to see what questions Wes has in store for us!!

