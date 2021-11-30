Pistons vs. Trail Blazers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

If star players keep resting against the Detroit Pistons, maybe the Detroit’s players will get so offended they’ll actually win a game. This time, it is point guard Damian Lillard taking a look at the calendar and deciding this would be the perfect time to get a solid night’s rest.

In his place is the dangerous Anfernee Simons. Also in tonight’s Blazers’ starting lineup — former Piston Tony Snell. After watching Snell for a season, I can say he’s either going to hit 7 threes or he’s going to do absolutely nothing of consequence. Not sure the odds are in Detroit’s favor.

Stay up and watch a game, shall we? And if you get bored or frustrated, you can actually flip on the game of the NBA season so far as perhaps the league’s two best teams — The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns square off on TNT.

Game Vitals

When: 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (4-16)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Portland Trail Blazers (10-11)

Anfernee Simons, CJ McCollum, Tony Snell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic