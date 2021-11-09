Motor City Hoops Podcast: Rod Beard on Pistons offensive struggles, team morale and the Cade and Killian backcourt

On episode 61 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast, I am joined by Rod Beard, the Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News. We start off the episode talking about the Pistons’ offensive issues and what Rod believes to be the overwhelming issue. We then get into the morale around this young team that is off to a tough 1-8 start. I then get Rod’s thoughts on the Cade and Killian backcourt and the advantages of the Pistons having a G League team right down the street.

During Around the NBA we introduce our new segment called “Sheed or Sham” where I present an individual or team stat to Rod and he has to decide whether it is “Sheed” (true, Ball Don’t Lie) or “Sham” (false) [Editor’s Note: Maybe we can call it a Mohile instead]. New York Knicks 3-point shooting, Houston Rockets turnovers, Tyus Jones assist to turnover ratio and MORE are all featured in this week’s segment.

