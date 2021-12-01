SBN Reacts: The People believe in Anthony Edwards

Detroit Pistons fans are living through the angst of the dreaded sophomore slump as second-year players Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey are struggling with new roles, going against starters on a nightly basis and continuing to develop and evolve their games.

Those two players are coming off of All-NBA selections and fans’ hopes were probably set a little too high for the pair of mid-first-round picks. Killian Hayes, picked seventh, doesn’t seem to garner as much angst, though there is still plenty of vitriol for the light offense coming from the team’s point guard.

Not all teams are struggling through such drama, however. SB Nation Reacts recently asked fans which second-year player was most impressive this season. No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards narrowly edged the third pick LaMelo Ball. Coming in third was breakout Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, selected just two picks after Bey.

Elsewhere, the big question is what is wrong with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, to be clear, there are several correct answers to this question. Many discerning observers saw a flawed roster, a flawed plan and, essentially, a ticking time bomb that was bound to go off. I’m not sure how many people thought it’d detonate before the holiday season, but here we are.

For their part, fans believe that the biggest culprit of the Lakers’ struggles are simply the small issue of an aging roster with no depth. Just that small little detail. Does that mean changes are inevitable? Is Frank Vogel’s job safe? What trades would even be possible to potentially fix this mess? I have no idea. But I always like to watch Lakers fans squirm.

