Detroit Pistons announce Jerami Grant has UCL ligament sprain

The Detroit Pistons announced Sunday that star forward Jerami Grant suffered a UCL ligament sprain on his right thumb. The injury occurred in the second quarter of the the Pistons’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 10.

The team said Grant will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Six weeks from the injury would be Jan. 21 with the NBA’s trade deadline just under three weeks later on Feb. 10.

Grant is Detroit’s leading scorer and has had a high level of trade interest since shortly after he signed with Detroit on a three-year, $60 million deal. The Pistons have never signaled they are interested in trading Grant, but they are also enmeshed in a rebuild and Grant is one of the few tradable assets the team possesses.

The Pistons are currently on an 11-game losing streak, and missing out on Grant’s ability to create his own offense, get to the free-throw line and defend multiple positions will be a massive blow to Detroit.

