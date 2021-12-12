Pistons vs Nets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Less than 48 hours ago, the Detroit Pistons were up 15 points, looked liable to end a double-digit losing streak, prove they were better than the cellar dwellers in the NBA, and ready to move on with their season. Then they coughed up a double-digit lead. Again. They lost. Again. Their winning streak is now the seventh-longest in franchise history. And then news came down that star forward Jerami Grant would miss extended time with a ligament sprain in his right thumb. The Pistons’ only reliable offensive option will be re-evaluated in six weeks, and tonight Detroit gets a glimpse at what life would be like without their best player (spoiler alert: it won’t be pretty).

Game Vitals

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +9.5

Projected Lineups

Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, Deandre’ Bembry, Kevin Durant, Lamarcus Aldridge

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart