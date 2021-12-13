DBB Podcast: Playing with Pacers

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 4-21 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker and I have a guest! Mark Schindler of Indy Cornrows and BasketballNews.com joins us to talk about Myles Turner trade possibilities, a Cade Cunningham - Caris LeVert backcourt, and what Dwane Casey is and isn’t capable of.

Mired in a 12-game losing streak, this Pistons team actually isn’t much fun to watch. Or talk about. So this is Ben and I’s version of an end-around. I hope it’s a little more enjoyable than 15 minutes on why Saddiq Bey forgot how to make shots.

