Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons will be without Dwane Casey tonight, who the team announced is out for personal reasons that are not related to COVID or health and safety protocols. Assistant Rex Kalamian will coach in his place. Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is out due to a positive COVID test. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will be stepping in for Carlisle during his absence.

The Pistons are hoping for a win tonight to break a 12-game losing streak that is just two shy of tying the franchise record for consecutive defeats. Because of the game against the Chicago Bulls being postponed because so many Bulls were unavailable due to health and safety protocols, the Pistons have had plenty of time to rest, practice and think about how to break the streak. We’ll see if it actually happens.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit Plus, League Pass

Odds: Pistons +10

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (4-22)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart

Indiana Pacers (12-18)

Brad Wanamaker, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner