Pistons vs. Rockets: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

OK, losing is all well and good when a top draft pick is on the top of the to-do list, but enough is enough. The Detroit Pistons need to win a game. Thirteen consecutive losses is excessive. The team needs to win a game, and its best shot anytime in the near future is against the Houston Rockets. Just get it done.

Game Vitals

When: 12 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -1.5

Analysis

The game is at noon so there is no time for deep thoughts or extended analysis. I am still working through my first cup of coffee, after all.

Both these teams are quite bad, and both are significantly short-handed. The Pistons are without two of their best players in Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk. The Rockets are missing first-round pick Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and could be missing the services of veterans Eric Gordon and Christian Wood.

Cade Cunningham continues to be on quite an efficient run, by rookie standards, as a high-usage, high-scoring player. Saddiq Bey finally got untracked a little bit and coming off his best game of the season.

It would be great to see Isaiah Stewart have a big game or maybe Saben Lee. But most importantly the team just needs to win a freaking game and put this long losing streak behind them.

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (4-23)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart

Houston Rockets (9-19)

Armoni Brooks, Eric Gordon, Garrison Matthews, Jae'Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Question of the Game

Will the Detroit Pistons win?