Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons could make history tonight, but it’s the kind they’d mostly like to avoid. With a loss against the Miami Heat, Detroit would tie the record for consecutive losses in a season, which would match them for the 1979-80 season and again in 1993-94. This is not the kind of landmark you want to be a part of. They might have a chance if only because crazy things sometimes happen (the Lions dominated the Cardinals today, for crying out loud), and because the Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Bad Adebayo, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo.

The Pistons just need solid nights from a couple offensive players, the ability to seal off the paint and rebound for once, and maybe just a little luck. Just one little win, that’s all we are asking for.

Game Vitals

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (4-24)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart

Miami Heat (18-12)

Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon