Pistons vs. Suns GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Say it with me now. Trap. Game. Trap game. Trap game. Trap Game. That is the only shot the Detroit Pistons have against the Phoenix Suns tonight, if we’re being honest. The Suns played the NBA’s biggest game of the season, besting the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. They play those same Warriors in San Francisco on Friday. Smack in between those huge games? A very forgettable game against the very forgettable Pistons. Got ’em. Hopefully, anyway.

The Suns are still likely to win even without star shooting guard Devin Booker. So again instead of victories we are concerned with charting development and progress. Can Isaiah Stewart be enough of a factor on offense to notch a second double-double? Can Cade Cunningham follow up the best game of his career with a new best game of his career? Can Killian get, like, five steals and three 3s and double-digit points?

Game Vitals

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11.5

Projected Lineups

Phoenix Suns (18-3)

Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart