Motor City Hoops Podcast: Ku Khahil from Locked on Pistons Podcast joins MCH

On episode 74 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast I am joined by Ku Khahil, host of the absolutely incredible Locked on Pistons Podcast. Even though this was an all mailbag episode we had to start off by talking about the Detroit Pistons ending their 14 game losing streak Sunday night vs the Heat. Ku and I discussed what impressed us the most about Cade Cunningham during that win.

We then dive into the Mailbag questions led by producer of the MCH podcast, Wes Davenport. We were so thankful for all of the incredible questions submitted via twitter or the DBB website and we apologize for the ones we were not able to get to. Tune in to hear Ku and I answer your questions about Cade, Killian, Head Coach Dwane Casey, The Future, Jerami Grant and much much MORE!

