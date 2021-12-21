Pistons vs Knicks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The death of Kemba Walker has been greatly exaggerated. Thanks to a slew of New York Knicks sidelined by health and safety protocols, the Knicks have been forced to dust off Walker, their offseason addition who looked so washed that he not just lost his starting spot but fell out of the rotation entirely. In his first game since late November, Walker scored 29 points in a loss against Boston. What can he do for an encore against the Detroit Pistons? We’re about to find out. Detroit is looking to win two in a row after dropping 14 straight and nearly setting a franchise record for futility. The Pistons have somehow avoided a COVID outbreak, but are still thin with Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk out for an extended period.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineup

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart

New York Knicks (13-17)

Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel