Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

There is not much Christmas cheer in Motown this year. The grinch seems to have come in the dead of night and stolen all their available players. Not only is Cade Cunnigham out, but hours before game time it was announced that Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saben Lee and Rodney McGruder are also now entered into COVID-19 health and safety protocols and unavailable to play against the Miami Heat. The Pistons did sign Cheick Diallo from the Motor City Cruise to a 10-day contract so they should still have roughly a full rotation worth of guys. But this one could be really ugly, really fast.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Odds: Pistons +12

Projected Lineups

Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, Dwayne Dedmon

Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart