Pistons vs. Spurs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

It is in no way unique to the Detroit Pistons, but COVID-19 and health and safety protocols have decimated the roster and forced emergency call-ups and 10-day contracts galore. Tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs might feature more collective minutes from Motor City Cruise players than from guys under standard contract with the Pistons.

Of the top 12 players in minutes played, the Pistons will be missing everyone except Saddiq Bey, Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo. Everyone else is injured or in health and safety protocols. To help fill out the roster, Detroit has signed a slew of Cruise players — Cheick Diallo, Derrick Walton Jr., Cassius Stanley and our old friend Deividas Sirvydis to 10-day contracts. They also have two-way player Jamorko Pickett available for what is likely to be big minutes tonight.

The Spurs, meanwhile, will be without star guard Dejounte Murray who is also in health and safety protocols.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Spurs -10

Projected Lineups

San Antonio Spurs (13-18)

Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

Detroit Pistons (5-26)

Derrick Walton Jr., Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Luka Garza