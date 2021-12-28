Motor City Hoops Podcast: Omari Sankofa, Detroit Pistons Beat Writer for Detroit Free Press

On episode 77 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast I am joined by Omari Sankofa, one of the best beat writers in the NBA covering our Pistons for the Detroit Free Press. Omari and I start off the episode talking about the Covid outbreak within the Pistons organization and NBA at large. I get Omari’s thoughts on who he thinks has played the best from the current roster and from the group of Motor City Cruise call ups. We also dive into some individual players including Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Luka Garza, and Trey Lyles. Omari gives the fans a very insightful answer as to which season between this year and last year has been more enjoyable for him to cover. All of this and MORE during the Pistons portion of the episode.

Sheed or Sham is back this week to finish off the episode as producer, Wes Davenport, has some amazing questions for us. This week’s true/false questions include players from the Knicks, Spurs and our very own Detroit Pistons. Make sure you listen to the full episode to see if I even up the score against our guests since we started keeping track.

