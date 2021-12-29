Reports: Pistons signing Micah Potter, Trayvon Palmer, and Justin Robinson to hardship deals

The Detroit Pistons, decimated by the Omicron variant, have signed three players to 10-day hardship deals over the past 24 hours: Justin Robinson and Trayvon Palmer yesterday and Micah Potter today.

It’s ok, we’re all in the same, confused boat here.

Potter, 23, may be familiar to Big Ten basketball fans as he spent his college career at Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The center stands 6-foot-10 and offers another big body behind Luka Garza and Cheick Diallo... which they surely need after San Antonio Spurs benchwarmer Jock Landale scored a career-high 18 points in their last game on Dec. 26.

Potter has played 11 games for Sioux Falls this season, averaging 14 points and 11 rebounds per game. He’s flashed some shooting ability, hitting 38% of his triples on 3.4 attempts per game. He also put together a 16-point, 16-rebound effort in the preseason for the Miami Heat:

I’d guess we won’t see much of Potter over the next 10 days as he enjoys his cup of coffee.

Palmer is averaging 11 points per game for the Motor City Cruise, there might be a little bit of interest from the Pistons in seeing what the can do. He’s the only one who knows the system, so he probably has the best chance to see time.

Robinson is the only one who has seen an NBA court, playing for the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks this season. He dropped 11 points with the Bucks in a 28-point win over Detroit back in November. Maybe he can score 11 points for the Pistons now? I’m not sure current starting point guard Derrick Walton can do that.

We’re about a week into the Pistons’ current outbreak, which began in New York last week.

Hopefully, those guys are on their way back sooner than later.

Or else one of us might be getting signed next.