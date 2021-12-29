Pistons vs. Knicks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons play a game tonight. Or maybe I should say the “Detroit Pistons.” Or maybe the Motor City Cruise. However, that’s not quite right either, because the Pistons have so exhausted players to call up from the Cruise, they have started signing from players outside the family. The latest are Micah Potter, Trayvon Palmer, and Justin Robinson. They might or might not be getting any minutes with the Pistons, and it’s unclear at this point if they were signed because some of their replacement players might need replacing.

The New York Knicks aren’t dealing with COVID-19 protocols outside of Nerlens Noel, Wayne Selden and Jericho Sims, but they are down two key guards in Derrick Rose (ankle surgery) and Immanuel Quickley (conditioning). So we have two bad teams whose rosters are pretty depleted and relying on replacement players and potential replacements for those players. Should make for fun end-of-the-year viewing!

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5.5

Projected Lineups

New York Knicks (16-18)

Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Detroit Pistons (5-27)

Derrick Walton Jr., Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Luka Garza