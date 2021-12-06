DBB Podcast: Chemistry with Cade

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 4-18 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker and I talk about the burgeoning chemistry between Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes, the on-court struggles of Saddiq Bey, and a lot of Michigan football.

This is now a college football podcast, deal with it.

In all seriousness, though, riding an eight-game losing streak into a winnable game at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pistons are in a bad spot in a lot of ways, and we try to break it down.

