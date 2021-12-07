Motor City Hoops Podcast: Richard Stayman (@MavsDraft) of Locked On NBA Draft Joins MCH

On episode 72 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast I am joined by Richard Stayman (known on twitter as @MavsDraft) who is the host of the Locked on NBA Draft Podcast. We start off the episode talking about some of the key pieces of the Pistons young core and what Richard saw from them coming into the NBA and thus far in their young careers. We then transition into an early game of “Sheed” or “Sham” this week as Wes Davenport leads us through the game asking questions about the players at the top of the NBA Draft Boards. The episode continues with a deep dive into some of these prospects and who might interest Pistons fans the most.

We finish this episode by taking some time to go Around the NBA and discussing Richard’s favorite team, the Dallas Mavericks. That segment does include some Marvin Bagley discussion for all of those interested in him! I also get Richard’s best team in each conference as it stands today before finishing off the episode.

