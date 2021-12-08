SBN Reacts: Steph Curry the runaway MVP favorite

Many people thought this year would be the return of a competitive and dangerous Golden State Warriors team. After a few post-Kevin Durant years spent in the NBA wilderness dealing with injuries and aging, the Warriors ... well, they’re back. And they aren’t just dangerous, they are close to unstoppable. It’s a position most NBA fans agree with — this is the Golden State Warriors’ league, and everyone else should adjust accordingly.

In the most recent survey of NBA fans, the Warriors’ star point guard Steph Curry is the runaway favorite to win the MVP award ahead of Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul and reigning winner Nikola Jokic.

It’s hard to argue as Steph is putting up 27.7 points, 6.5 assists and 5.6 rebounds and has his team sitting first in the Western Conference with an NBA-leading 20-4 record. Those Warriors were picked by more than twice any other team when fans were asked who would win the Western Conference. Golden State took in 54% of the vote while the second-place Phoenix Suns tallied 30%. The Warriors’ resurgence was also named the league’s biggest story so far this season ahead of the surprising Chicago Bulls, the Ben Simmons debacle in Philly and the Suns proving they are for real.

In the Eastern Conference, meanwhile, The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets were voted as being the two most likely teams to come out of the East. Each garnered 36% of the vote while the insurgent Bulls tallied 13%.

