Pistons vs Wizards GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

After a hot start the exuded competence and then evolved into outright confidence, the Washington Wizards hype train has derailed a bit. The Wiz have won just four of their past 12 games and are again facing questions about the long-term commitment of Bradley Beal. Of course, when you let the OKC Thunder, a team that recently lost by more than 70 points, erase an 18-point deficit and stretch their own lead to double digits in the final quarter, then you have lost all benefit of the doubt. In other words, Detroit remains decidedly the underdog.

Again, we’ll see how Cade Cunningham can follow up his career-high 28-point game, and we’ll get a look at a pair of former Pistons in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie, both enjoying their first season in the nation’s capital.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5.5

Projected Lineups

Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

