Pistons vs Wizards GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

After a hot start the exuded competence and then evolved into outright confidence, the Washington Wizards hype train has derailed a bit. The Wiz have won just four of their past 12 games and are again facing questions about the long-term commitment of Bradley Beal. Of course, when you let the OKC Thunder, a team that recently lost by more than 70 points, erase an 18-point deficit and stretch their own lead to double digits in the final quarter, then you have lost all benefit of the doubt. In other words, Detroit remains decidedly the underdog.
Again, we’ll see how Cade Cunningham can follow up his career-high 28-point game, and we’ll get a look at a pair of former Pistons in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie, both enjoying their first season in the nation’s capital.
Game Vitals
When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +5.5
Projected Lineups
Washington Wizards (14-11)
Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford
Detroit Pistons (4-19)
Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart
Pregame Reading
- Detroit Pistons lack experience: ‘There’s no classroom for that,’ Dwane Casey says — Detroit Free Press
- Pistons mailbag: Is Dwane Casey in danger of losing his job? — Detroit News
- Bradley Beal on waiting to sign extension: ‘I want to see that commitment to me’ — Yahoo Sports
- ‘Things all of a sudden aren’t working’: What’s wrong with the Washington Wizards? — The Athletic
