Let's Play - Contradiction - the Exciting New Roster Game!



I just finished reading an article written here about how the 21-22 Pistons are a team that isn't changing it up as much as last year - this is going to be more of a year of continuity. Of course, the article concludes, things will look a lot different on this team. I think that this is a bit confusing, and I wanted to share my take on things.

The backcourt is definitely very different. Derrick Rose is gone, enter Cory Joseph in a supporting veteran role. Killian Hayes being the top starring rookie is going to change too, with Cade Cunningham emerging with the spot light on him typically game after game. Saben Lee looks as quick and fast as ever, but also seems to have refined his shooting. He's an intriguing new dimension to the group. I think these four are the primary rotation group, but Rodney McGruder will be on the bench possibly to settle the youngsters down if they get too rowdy. Frank Jackson provides scoring punch that might be needed from time to time.

The frontcourt is also quite different. Mason Plumlee, Blake Griffin, and Jerami Grant started last year's squad. Only one of the three returns. I'm still missing the continuity part of the claim, but admit that there will be three players on the front court squad. Grant will be joined by newcomer Kelly Olynyk frequently, and Luka Garza might get some play too. Isaiah Livers and Saddiq Bey may have to occasionally also move to the shooting guard role to get enough minutes. Isaiah Stewart definitely gets more consistent use and time too. That's six (6) players that will push for playing time. Josh Jackson might be more and more placed toward the end of the bench, unless his scoring touch just upticks to the point it just can't be ignored.

I think I've named thirteen (13) players so far. There will be four (4) more. I'm still expecting to see Hamidou Diallo signed, and ideally to a three year deal, rather than one and done. I think he fills an interesting role between the back court and front court. Balsa Koprivica is likely on a two-way contract and will be playing more for the Developmental League team, but he's got potential I like too. Trey Lyles, Sekou Doumbouya, and Jalil Okafor also are on contracts and are veterans, bringing the total player count to eighteen (18) - one over the limit.

There appears to be more players that might warrant some consideration too. Chris Smith was signed, but could easily be given the two-way contract option, or simply released and assigned to the D Team. One of their summer league players is getting some attention too, but seems destined for a straight D-League contract at best.

This is a grand total of twenty (20) players that are looming for the fall camp. Perhaps it's easy to cut one of the players and move on, but I still wonder if Doumbouya has any value to move in a trade?

Back to the subject at hand, I don't see a lot of resemblance between last year's team and this year's. Yes some of the players are back from last year, but the minutes, character, and overall composition seems very different. There are so many players that are gone from the start of last year's team: Derrick Rose, Dennis Smith, Wayne Ellington, Mason Plumlee, Deividis Syrvidis, and Tyler Cook - back in the old days of 12-man rosters, that would be half the team, and three of those were starters out of the five, so that's 60% change-over.