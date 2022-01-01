Pistons vs. Spurs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons should be welcoming some familiar faces soon, but it’s unlikely any will be ready to go for tonight’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Six Pistons — Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee, Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson officially exited health and safety protocols on Friday. Cory Joseph was also released from protocols but was readmitted on Saturday. Isaiah Stewart has not yet been released from the protcols at any point.

All the above are still listed as out against the Spurs because they need to be run through a series of tests to ensure they are ready for game action. Considering the Pistons are not really playing for anything this season, they will likely go above and beyond what safety and protective measures are required to ensure everyone’s not only healthy but conditioned at a level to perform effectively.

That means we go more looks at players on 10-day contracts including members of the Motor City Cruise and assorted NBA vagabonds. So strap in for more big minutes from Saddiq Bey and Hamidou Diallo, and let’s hope the Bey-nassaince continues.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Odds: Pistons +6.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (5-28)

Derrick Walton, Cassius Stanley, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Luka Garza

San Antonio Spurs (14-19)

Tre Jones, Derrick White, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl