DBB Podcast: Spams of Competence

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 8-30 Detroit Pistons. Jack Kelly makes his Detroit Bad Boys podcast debut, and we talk about the Pistons’ 2-2 week, Hamidou Diallo’s effectiveness as a cutter, and why Jack is now a Trey Lyles stan.

Jack’s one of the newest writers at Detroit Bad Boys, from all the way down in Melbourne, Australia. If you’ve been reading his pieces, though, you know he knows his stuff, and it was a blast talking to him. Definitely going to have Jack back on the podcast in the future.

