Pistons vs. Jazz GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are getting some players back but suddenly find themselves missing a a head coach as Dwane Casey became the 15th lead man to enter the league’s health and safety protocols. In his absence, the Pistons will once again rely on Rex Kalamaian who has already filled in for Casey a handful of times this year.

Kalamian and the Pistons are going to have their work cut out for them as they face off against an elite Utah Jazz offense. The Jazz are playing as a top-10 offense ... of all time. It should be noted, however, they are short-handed as well. Utah is playing without Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Rudy Gay. The Pistons officially announced the trade of Rodney McGruder for Bol Bol, but it’s unlikely the newest Pistons big man will be available tonight.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11

Projected Lineups

Utah Jazz (28-12)

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Hassan Whiteside

Detroit Pistons (8-30)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart