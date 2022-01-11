Motor City Hoops Podcast: Mat Issa, NBA Writer for Basketballnews.com & 137pm

On episode 82 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast I am joined by Mat Issa, creator of The Quest for the Best and The Rise Network, Mat is also a NBA writer and content creator for basketballnews.com and 137pm. Mat and I took a deep dive into Cade Cunningham’s game after we worked on an article together breaking down his game over at Basketball News. We also give our Instant Recap and Analysis to the Pistons Monday night win over the Jazz, what to expect from Bol Bol, the impact of a Kelly Olynyk return, and MORE!

After taking a break last week from “Sheed or Sham” due to the incredible content we were getting from Chris Oliver of Basketball Immersion, it is back this week being led by Wes Davenport. Make sure you listen to the entire episode to see who wins this week as Mat and I go head to head in a series of NBA True/False questions about the Pistons upcoming opponents.

Motor City Hoops can now be found exclusively on the DetroitBadBoys podcast feed!

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of Motor City Hoops!