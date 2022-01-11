Pistons vs. Bulls GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

I know what the question is tonight. What can the Detroit Pistons do against the Chicago Bulls to ensure they are motivated to trade for Jerami Grant as they push their chips in toward a potential NBA Finals appearance. Unfortunately, I just don’t know what the answer is. It could be win by 30 or it could be lose by 30. It could be lose a nail-biter in overtime or win the same. Who can win the power forward match up to the extent where they understand they need reinforcements and the Pistons have the top power forward available on the trade market? Beats me. I just want it to happen, because a trade of Jerami Grant for salary and Patrick Williams seems awfully enticing.

From a straightforward Pistons perspective, the biggest question is what can Cade Cunningham do for an encore after scoring 18 points in one quarter, 29 for a game and lead a thrilling comeback against the Utah Jazz after falling behind by as much as 22? Beats me, but I hope the answer is entertaining.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +13.5

Projected Lineups

Chicago Bulls (26-11)

Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Demar DeRozan, Derrick Jones Jr., Nikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons (9-30)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart