Pistons vs. Bulls final score: Detroit suffers worst loss in more than 40 years

The Detroit Pistons went from down just nine at halftime to suffering a humiliating 133-87 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. The 46-point margin was the fourth-worst in Pistons franchise history and worst since 1978.

There isn’t much to discuss other than it was absolutely embarrassing showing with few players showing the slightest interest in executing anything on the offensive or defensive side of the ball.

The rotations were lazy and late, the screens were half-hearted and nobody ran with much energy or intention. The Pistons were led by Josh Jackson with 16 points off the bench. The Bulls, meanwhile, had eight players score in double figures an easy 20 points from DeMar DeRozan who played just 26 minutes in the blowout.

Yes, the Pistons were on the end of a back-to-back, but there is no excuse for this kind of effort and execution.

The only player who looked like he gave a damn in either half was Killian Hayes who finished with 8 points, 5 assists and 4 steals. Cade Cunningham struggled and hand nearly as many turnovers (6) as he had points (8).

The Pistons were outhustled and outmuscled in every phase of the game turning the ball over several times in the first half and then continuing the trend in the third quarter when Chicago started the second half on a 17-0 run that effectively put the game away.

From there, it was pretty much garbage time with the Bulls players still scoring at will but not really caring too much about defense since they knew Detroit was likely to miss anyway.

Maybe Bol Bol can save the team. He’s likely to be available for the game Friday.