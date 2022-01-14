Pistons vs Raptors GameThread: Game Time, TV, odds, and more

After coming off a big loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons are back in action tonight against the Toronto Raptors. Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk are still out of the lineup, recovering from their various injuries, and the Raptors are without backup point guard Goran Dragic and starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr.

No matter for the Raptors; Instead they just start Fred VanVleet and four guys 6’8 or taller. Masai Ujiri’s Vision will be fulfilled as soon as they find a 6’7 point guard. (Dalano Banton raises his hand from Raptors 905.)

This is not exactly the same Raptors team Dwane Casey coached to multiple public playoff beheadings at the hands of LeBron James, but Dwane always seems to have a little extra in the tank for Toronto. After the up-and-down play we’ve seen from the Pistons in 2022, we could use a little Dwane Casey magic to get the win tonight.

Game Vitals:

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

When: Friday, January 14 at 7:00 pm

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons (+8)

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons (9-31):

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart

Toronto Raptors (20-18):

Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch