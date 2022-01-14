Pistons vs. Raptors final score: Pistons hold on to win, 103-87

The Raptors came into this game winners of 6 of their last 7 while the Pistons came off of a 46-point blowout loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. It seemed like the result of this one was already pre-determined, but the Pistons had other plans.

There seem to be no rules when the Pistons face the Raptors since hiring Dwane Casey as coach. The Raptors have been the better team, but the Pistons have always had their number.

The Pistons got off to a hot start in the 1st quarter and were able to keep their foot on the gas throughout the game. Cade Cunningham and Hamidou Diallo would pace the scoring in the 1st quarter with 9 and 10 points respectively. The Raptors got close at a few points in the 1st quarter, but the Pistons were able to build up a lead in the 2nd quarter and not look back.

Their defense was very good in the 2nd quarter as they held the Raptors to 16 points in the quarter and would lead 56-43 at halftime. The Pistons were led by Trey Lyles off the bench, who wanted to show off against the team from his home country.

The Pistons got their biggest lead of the season, 20 points, in the 3rd quarter. It was the first time the Pistons held a 20 point lead at any point this season. You know your team is bad when it takes until the halfway point of the season to achieve that mark.

Things got a little dicey in the 4th quarter as the Pistons went the first 8 minutes of the quarter without making a field goal. Luckily, the Raptors didn’t shoot much better. They went on a 13-0 in the 4th quarter, but it took them 6 minutes to do that and the Pistons went into the 4th with a 20 point lead, so it didn’t make the game too tight.

Cade Cunningham had 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. Trey Lyles had 21 points off the bench and Josh Jackson was also solid off the bench with 13 points.

Pascal Siakam had 23 points for the Raptors and Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists. In the case of VanVleet, it came on 6-of-21 shooting, so the Pistons were able to hold him relatively in check, especially with the tear he had been on the last week.

The Pistons are now 8-3 against the Raptors under Dwane Casey and will face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.