Pistons vs. Suns GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and more

Game Vitals:

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

When: Sunday, January 16 at 1:00 pm

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons (+11.5)

Lineups

Phoenix Suns (32-9):

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Detroit Pistons (10-31):

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

Pregame Reading:

Check out Jack Kelly’s preview of this afternoon’s game at Detroit Bad Boys.

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press has 5 things the Pistons need to do for the second half of the season to be a success.

In the Detroit News, Rod Beard analyzes how this Pistons team is trying to balance being (more) competitive every night in the present and player development in the future.

Loved this Cade-specific look at the Pistons-Raptors game Friday night from former NBA coach (and current podcast host) Steve Jones Jr.:

Tough from Cade Cunningham. Raptors switch, jab and head fake gets him by OG. Easy to point to speed with Cade but he makes up for it with his angles. Straight line drive once you're off balance. Cuts off your outside foot, right by your shoulder, tough to recover. pic.twitter.com/p4WBu1ORjg — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) January 15, 2022

The 2022 pattern has been win or blown out, and I am not hoping for a blowout. Enjoy the game this afternoon, y’all.