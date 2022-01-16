 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pistons vs. Suns GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and more

Detroit plays their final home game before a west coast swing this week

By Lazarus Jackson
Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Game Vitals:

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
When: Sunday, January 16 at 1:00 pm
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons (+11.5)

Lineups

Phoenix Suns (32-9):
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Detroit Pistons (10-31):
Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

Pregame Reading:

Check out Jack Kelly’s preview of this afternoon’s game at Detroit Bad Boys.

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press has 5 things the Pistons need to do for the second half of the season to be a success.

In the Detroit News, Rod Beard analyzes how this Pistons team is trying to balance being (more) competitive every night in the present and player development in the future.

Loved this Cade-specific look at the Pistons-Raptors game Friday night from former NBA coach (and current podcast host) Steve Jones Jr.:

The 2022 pattern has been win or blown out, and I am not hoping for a blowout. Enjoy the game this afternoon, y’all.

