DBB Podcast: Just a Good Bad Team?

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 10-32 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker returns to talk about whether the Pistons are a good bad team or a bad good team, Jerami Grant trade interest, the struggles of Isaiah Stewart, and the Bol Bol trade that wasn’t.

The Pistons are 5-4 since the start of the new year and about to get reinforcements in the form of Frank Jackson and Kelly Olynyk (quality rotation pieces!) returning from injury. They’ve also been blown out in each of those four losses and have been getting very little contribution from Isaiah Stewart. Ben and I discuss what matters for the TANK and more.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks as always for listening. Enjoy the podcast, y’all: